Maldives Underwater Restaurant: Ithaa Undersea Restaurant

Ithaa Undersea Restaurant
Most restaurants build their reputations on their culinary creations, but Ithaa Undersea Restaurant at the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island earns its high praise for another reason: its unique location. Sitting more than 16 feet below the surface of the sea in a glass enclosure, guests dine on European fare while admiring vibrant coral reefs, schools of fish, and even sharks slowly gliding overhead. The novelty has earned it a spot on must-see lists since its debut, making it one of the most famous restaurants in the Maldives. Open for lunch, dinner, and special events such as weddings, the set menus include fine-dining staples like caviar, foie gras, and tartare, while incorporating local flavors in dishes such as calamarata pasta stuffed with reef lobster, crispy plantain chips, and coconut-crusted légine
(a local fish). If you'd like to extend your stay, check in to the resort's underwater villa
called The Muraka.