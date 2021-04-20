Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Maldives Underwater Restaurant: Ithaa Undersea Restaurant

Conrad Rangali Island 20077, Maldives
Website
| +960 668-0629
Ithaa Undersea Restaurant Maldives

More info

Sun - Sat 11am - 2:30pm, 6:30pm - 10:30pm

Ithaa Undersea Restaurant

Most restaurants build their reputations on their culinary creations, but Ithaa Undersea Restaurant at the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island earns its high praise for another reason: its unique location. Sitting more than 16 feet below the surface of the sea in a glass enclosure, guests dine on European fare while admiring vibrant coral reefs, schools of fish, and even sharks slowly gliding overhead. The novelty has earned it a spot on must-see lists since its debut, making it one of the most famous restaurants in the Maldives. Open for lunch, dinner, and special events such as weddings, the set menus include fine-dining staples like caviar, foie gras, and tartare, while incorporating local flavors in dishes such as calamarata pasta stuffed with reef lobster, crispy plantain chips, and coconut-crusted légine (a local fish). If you'd like to extend your stay, check in to the resort's underwater villa called The Muraka.
By Tamara Elliott , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points