Islamic Centre’s Grand Friday Mosque
Medhuziyaarai Magu, Malé, Maldives
| +960 302-0200
Photo by dinodia/ age fotostock
Islamic Centre’s Grand Friday MosqueFew people think of history or architecture when it comes to the Maldives, what with the pristine beaches and luxurious overwater bungalows typically getting all the glory. So it might come as a surprise that Male’s crown jewel is the Islamic Centre’s Grand Friday Mosque, an impressive whitewashed building marked with a sweeping staircase and a gleaming golden dome. This place of worship can host about 5,000 people, though it's worth noting that non-Muslim tourists can only explore the interior outside of prayer times, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. A dress code is also strictly enforced, with men required to wear long pants and women a long skirt or dress. It’s worth stopping by the nearby Hukuru Miskiy (Friday Mosque), the city’s main place of prayer prior to the construction of the Grand Friday Mosque.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Exquisite Calligraphy at the Friday Mosque in Male
Male, the capital city of the Maldives, is a tiny little island, easily navigable by foot — and definitely worth checking out during a layover to or from your resort. One of the highlights is the 17th-century Hukuru Miskiy, Old Friday Mosque, built out of coral. The intricate calligraphy on the wooden beams along the ceiling is unique and unlike any I've ever seen before.
almost 7 years ago
The most historical thing in Maldives
The most historical thing in Maldives is the mosque on Male island. The place is not big, but it is like a monument which reveals the history of these islands