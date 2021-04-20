Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Islamic Centre’s Grand Friday Mosque

Medhuziyaarai Magu, Malé, Maldives
Website
| +960 302-0200
Islamic Centre’s Grand Friday Mosque Malé Maldives
Islamic Centre’s Grand Friday Mosque Malé Maldives
Exquisite Calligraphy at the Friday Mosque in Male Malé Maldives
The most historical thing in Maldives Malé Maldives
Islamic Centre’s Grand Friday Mosque Malé Maldives
Islamic Centre’s Grand Friday Mosque Malé Maldives
Exquisite Calligraphy at the Friday Mosque in Male Malé Maldives
The most historical thing in Maldives Malé Maldives

Islamic Centre’s Grand Friday Mosque

Few people think of history or architecture when it comes to the Maldives, what with the pristine beaches and luxurious overwater bungalows typically getting all the glory. So it might come as a surprise that Male’s crown jewel is the Islamic Centre’s Grand Friday Mosque, an impressive whitewashed building marked with a sweeping staircase and a gleaming golden dome. This place of worship can host about 5,000 people, though it's worth noting that non-Muslim tourists can only explore the interior outside of prayer times, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. A dress code is also strictly enforced, with men required to wear long pants and women a long skirt or dress. It’s worth stopping by the nearby Hukuru Miskiy (Friday Mosque), the city’s main place of prayer prior to the construction of the Grand Friday Mosque.
By Tamara Elliott , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Sarah Khan
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Exquisite Calligraphy at the Friday Mosque in Male

Male, the capital city of the Maldives, is a tiny little island, easily navigable by foot — and definitely worth checking out during a layover to or from your resort. One of the highlights is the 17th-century Hukuru Miskiy, Old Friday Mosque, built out of coral. The intricate calligraphy on the wooden beams along the ceiling is unique and unlike any I've ever seen before.
Zhang Bo
almost 7 years ago

The most historical thing in Maldives

The most historical thing in Maldives is the mosque on Male island. The place is not big, but it is like a monument which reveals the history of these islands

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points