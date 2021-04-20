Islamic Centre’s Grand Friday Mosque

Exquisite Calligraphy at the Friday Mosque in Male

Male, the capital city of the Maldives, is a tiny little island, easily navigable by foot — and definitely worth checking out during a layover to or from your resort. One of the highlights is the 17th-century Hukuru Miskiy, Old Friday Mosque, built out of coral. The intricate calligraphy on the wooden beams along the ceiling is unique and unlike any I've ever seen before.