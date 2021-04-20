Where are you going?
Kuredu Resort & Spa

Lhaviyani Atoll, Maldives
Website
| +960 662-0337
Kuredu Resort & Spa

Accessible only by seaplane, Kuredu rewards the adventurous with a secluded stretch of powdery white sand on the Lhaviyani Atoll. The resort is popular with dive enthusiasts thanks to its PADI certification center, but water babies of all stripes will find plenty to love, including snorkeling, catamaran sailing, kiteboarding, and private dolphin-watching trips. Those who would rather stay dry might prefer to hit the links: the country’s first golf course is right next door. A range of simple yet comfortable villas and overwater bungalows, many with private pools or Jacuzzis, provide a low-key crash pad after days spent among the waves; couples seeking even more quiet stay in the adults-only section of the property. Housed in a cylindrical domed aquarium on nearby Hurawalhi Island, the much-photographed 5.8 Undersea Restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, giving guests yet another opportunity to get close to their aquatic neighbors.
