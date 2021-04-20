Game Fishing in the Maldives

Where are you going?
There aren’t many places on Earth where amateur anglers can throw a rod into the water and pull out an enormous grouper or red snapper. But that’s why big-game fishing is a popular pastime in the Maldives. Resorts like the W Retreat & Spa offer half- or full-day trips during which tourists can kick back on deck and try their luck at reeling in a big one. At Como Cocoa Island, guests can stay closer to their comfort zones by heading out for just a few hours at sunset for bottom-fishing. And as if there wasn’t already enough incentive to make a memorable catch, many resort chefs will also cook up your prize and serve it for dinner.
By Tamara Elliott , AFAR Local Expert

