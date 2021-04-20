Where are you going?
Maafushi

Maafushi, Maldives
Most visitors to the Maldives head straight to a secluded resort to enjoy some R & R, but there's another option for those looking for a more happening spot: Maafushi. Found in South Male Atoll, the island is 90 minutes from the capital by ferry, and has a couple of public beaches and snorkeling areas. Formerly a sleepy island that was badly damaged during the 2004 tsunami, Maafushi has since developed into a tourist area brimming with guesthouses, hotels, souvenir shops, and restaurants. This is not the place for refined relaxation, but a good option for anyone craving a livelier atmosphere than at most resorts.
By Tamara Elliott , AFAR Local Expert

