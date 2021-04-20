initial
Photo by ALGIRDAS BAKAS
Initial: Vintage Duds, Shanghai-Style“When I’m behind the bar, I like to wear a nice shirt with a bow tie and blazer so that I look like an English gentleman. Initial is my go-to spot for vintage work clothing.” —Bartender Tree Mao on the French Concession. Read more about his local's take on Shanghai here.
Room 3, 142 Xinle Rd., near Donghu Rd., 86/(0) 21-5404-6166
This appeared in the January/February 2015 issue.