140 Xinle Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
Initial: Vintage Duds, Shanghai-Style Shanghai China

“When I’m behind the bar, I like to wear a nice shirt with a bow tie and blazer so that I look like an English gentleman. Initial is my go-to spot for vintage work clothing.” —Bartender Tree Mao on the French Concession. Read more about his local's take on Shanghai here.

Room 3, 142 Xinle Rd., near Donghu Rd., 86/(0) 21-5404-6166

This appeared in the January/February 2015 issue.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor
