Idle Your Time Away Between the Pages
Idle Time Books has been an Adams Morgan fixture since 1981 and carries a quality selection of used, recent, and out-of-print books, as well as vintage greeting cards, newspapers, records, and CDs. The best way to explore this little gem of a bookstore is to wander the three floors without an agenda. More times than not, you’ll encounter something quirky that you never knew you wanted but you now just have to have. For me, it was an out-of-print book on canapé recipes and, for my friend, a handful of science fiction novels. Between the bookshelves are plenty of nooks and crannies and comfortable chairs where you can plop down to read.