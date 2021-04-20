I Heart Denver
1600 Champa St, Denver, CO 80202, USA
Show Your Denver PrideTo get a sense of the serious city pride around here, stop by the I Heart Denver Store downtown, a gift shop run on a consignment model for locally produced crafts and souvenirs. Items range from Adam Sikorski’s Coloradical T-shirts—which have achieved near cult status in these parts—to glassware by Denver-based Vance Kirkland, who has his own museum in town. Seventy percent of sales go back to the artists, and 100 percent of the items stocked are Colorado-conceived and -made.
More Recommendations
AFAR Ambassador
over 6 years ago
I Heart Denver, Made in Colorado
Located in the popular 16th Street Mall, I Heart Denver is a store that celebrates local artists, and 100% of all goods sold in the store are locally made. With housewares, stationery, artwork, and clothing, all items are original. The 16th Street Mall is only steps from the new Renaissance Denver Downtown Hotel, and while there are a plethora of shopping options, most are mainstream. I Heart Denver offers a unique shopping experience and the opportunity to bring something home that's Colorado-grown.