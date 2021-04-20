I Heart Denver 1600 Champa St, Denver, CO 80202, USA

Show Your Denver Pride To get a sense of the serious city pride around here, stop by the I Heart Denver Store downtown, a gift shop run on a consignment model for locally produced crafts and souvenirs. Items range from Adam Sikorski’s Coloradical T-shirts—which have achieved near cult status in these parts—to glassware by Denver-based Vance Kirkland, who has his own museum in town. Seventy percent of sales go back to the artists, and 100 percent of the items stocked are Colorado-conceived and -made.