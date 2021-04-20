Collections of the Weird at House on the Rock
A 14-room house that’s now a museum designed and curated by Alex Jordan to house his vast and interesting collections of stuff, it’s easy to spend a whole day in the House on the Rock and never even get to the rest of the 200 acres surrounding area. If you like steampunk, Oriental art, merry-go-rounds, mechanical clocks, wax figurines, the weird, the collectible or the unusual then you should pack up your kids and take them to House on the Rock. At a little over 3 hours from Chicago
, it's a most worthy day trip. To quote one visitor “you’ll be shocked, taken aback, intrigued, inspired, amused, entertained, and bewildered” and who doesn’t want that? Tours through the house are self-guided allowing you to take as much or as little time as you’d like with the collections. Don’t leave before you stand in the Infinity Room and look through the glass cocktail table at the forest floor 156 feet below you.