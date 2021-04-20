Formed over 16 million years ago, the Westfjords are the oldest part of Iceland. The landscape here is stunning, with steep mountains, deep fjords and valleys carved by Ice Age glaciers. As you pass by Ísafjörður and its surrounding region, look out for Arnarfjörður, widely considered the most beautiful fjord in the area due to its diverse landscape, majestic mountains and Dynjandi, a jaw-droppingly gorgeous series of waterfalls.