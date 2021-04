Westfjords

Iceland’s Westfjords have always possessed a character and culture that’s markedly different from the rest of the country. Extending like a lobster claw from the northwest of Iceland , the region combines geographic remoteness with the compelling majesty of the eponymous winding fjords, which are dotted with small villages and farmhouses. Aside from the fjords themselves and the attractive capital, Ísafjörður, most of the area’s main attractions are strung along the west coast, including the Látrabjarg bird cliffs, villages like Flókalundur, and the adjacent Vatnsfjörður National Park. But the eastern Strandir coast offers its own interesting sites, not least the idiosyncratic Museum of Icelandic Sorcery & Witchcraft, in Hólmavík, and the remote Hornstrandir Nature Reserve to the north. All of these sites, and the region in general, are best visited in summer when all the roads, museums, parks, and hotels are open and various tours are running.