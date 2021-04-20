Where are you going?
Horseshoe

5344 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107, USA
+1 206-547-9639
Sun 11am - 6pm
Mon - Sat 11am - 7pm

Try Your Luck at Horseshoe

A little gem of a store located on a cobbled brick side street in Ballard, Horseshoe has a fun, casual hipster-boho-chic aesthetic and beautiful clothes and jewelry, whether you're shopping for a professional work look or a wedding outfit. Their flattering clothes feature graphic prints, bold colors, and edgy, asymmetrical details, and if you're feeling spendy, you can top off your look with timeless Frye western boots or a beautifully worn-looking leather tote. Want to represent your home state? They also carry Kris Nations' charming state-name necklaces in gold and silver — a thoughtful present for a friend.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

