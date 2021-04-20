Horseshoe Bend Page, AZ 86040, USA

First light at Horseshoe Bend I saw this place in so many photos before but when I got there and saw it in person it was such an overwhelming experience.



Getting there is easy. You take the Interstate 89 South from Page and after 7 minutes you get to the parking lot.

The road is suffering some constructions down the road from here and it will appear as closed but go passed the detour sign anyway. Once in the parking lot you must walk about a quarter of a mile to the actual spot where Horseshoe Bend is located.



Beware there are no protection rails so one must pay attention when approaching the edge. At 7am there are very few people around and it's also a good time for photography. After the sun is high in the sky everything is too bright for decent photos.



