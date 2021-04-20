Home Slice Pizza
1415 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
| +1 512-444-7437
Sun - Sat 3pm - 10pm
Authentic New York Style PizzaIf you're driving or walking down South Congress Ave on an afternoon or evening you'll smell the scent of pizza dough. It is an unmistakable smell and my girlfriend and I are convinced that Home Slice Pizza is actually setup to push the smell out to the street.
The pizza tastes as good as it smells! The sandwiches and salads are also quite tasty. The restaurant is immensely popular so you can expect a wait time during peak lunch and dinner times, but there is also Home Slice Too located just across the alley taking orders at the counter and with some tables and counter space. The latter option is also open until 2am if you need some late night eats.