Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Home Slice Pizza

1415 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Website
| +1 512-444-7437
Authentic New York Style Pizza Austin Texas United States

More info

Sun - Sat 3pm - 10pm

Authentic New York Style Pizza

If you're driving or walking down South Congress Ave on an afternoon or evening you'll smell the scent of pizza dough. It is an unmistakable smell and my girlfriend and I are convinced that Home Slice Pizza is actually setup to push the smell out to the street.

The pizza tastes as good as it smells! The sandwiches and salads are also quite tasty. The restaurant is immensely popular so you can expect a wait time during peak lunch and dinner times, but there is also Home Slice Too located just across the alley taking orders at the counter and with some tables and counter space. The latter option is also open until 2am if you need some late night eats.
By Rey Madolora , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30