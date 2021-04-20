Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Hole in the Wall

Ashtown, Dublin, Ireland
Traditional Irish Pub Dublin Ireland
Rustic Pub Dublin Ireland
Traditional Irish Pub Dublin Ireland
Rustic Pub Dublin Ireland

Traditional Irish Pub

This is a gem, tucked away from busy city street, in Pheonix park, which happens to be the largest city park in Europe. This place brings you back in time—half a century into not too distant past, where people congregated here for a drink after a hard day of labour on the fields or in the city, but now, all fields are replaced by modern residential houses. Still, walk in through the hole in the wall and you are transported back in time.
By Dedris

More Recommendations

Dedris
almost 7 years ago

Rustic Pub

Hole in the wall, as it's aptly named, one of the city gem pub that retains its traditional atmosphere

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30