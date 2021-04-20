Hole in the Wall
Ashtown, Dublin, Ireland
Traditional Irish PubThis is a gem, tucked away from busy city street, in Pheonix park, which happens to be the largest city park in Europe. This place brings you back in time—half a century into not too distant past, where people congregated here for a drink after a hard day of labour on the fields or in the city, but now, all fields are replaced by modern residential houses. Still, walk in through the hole in the wall and you are transported back in time.
Rustic Pub
Hole in the wall, as it's aptly named, one of the city gem pub that retains its traditional atmosphere