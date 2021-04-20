Hilo Bay Cafe in Hilo

Don't let the dull exterior of the Hilo Bay Cafe fool you, inside there lies a stunningly gorgeous restaurant with magnificent views and great seafood and sushi to match. Serving locally caught sustainable and organic dishes (vegetarian too!) with a very refined touched, this is a do-not-miss spot while visiting Hilo. Their ahi poke is outstanding, but don't miss also trying the Hamakua mushroom poke roll. They roast the mushrooms lightly and then make the rolls to order, this dish might turn you into a vegetarian! Friendly, knowledgeable staff that knows a lot of local history, take advantage of sitting at the gorgeous mango wood sushi bar and chat up the chefs.