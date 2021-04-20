Where are you going?
Hilo Bay Books LLC

831 Leilani St, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
Website
| +1 808-935-9234
A Book, a Bay, and a Beach Hilo Hawaii United States

Sun - Sat 10am - 6pm

A Book, a Bay, and a Beach

For travelers who visit Hawaii and want a quiet, tucked-away vacation from the rest of the world, Hilo is a fantastic town to find a condo for rent and sunrises from the local beaches or to enjoy quiet evenings staying in.

While no one needs to get lost in a book when there are so many beautiful things to enjoy on the Island of Hawaii, Hilo Bay Books compliments a tucked-away, quiet, beachy lifestyle perfectly by selling secondhand books (their motto is "get used!") to help you unwind and enjoy the time away from home.

By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

