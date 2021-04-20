Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Highway 137 and Pohaiki Road near Malama-Ki Forest Reserve

Website
What Sunday Drives Are Made Of Pāhoa Hawaii United States

What Sunday Drives Are Made Of

The trees look as if they have plotted a slow attack to take over the road. Vines hang down trying to slyly block my way and hinder my vision. The road isn’t straight nor does it have any defined shoulders or boundaries. The asphalt is laid around each tree trunk making the road look like a frayed ribbon blowing in the wind.

The drive around the Puna region of the Big Island is what Sunday drives are made of; curves, views, and solitude all requiring you to slow down and enjoy each minute ticking away in the day.

Take a drive on the secluded coastal roads (Highway 137 and Pohaiki Road). The views are phenomenal and you will hardly see another person or car. You can pull over, walk out on the rocky coast, and sit taking it all in with no one around.
By Sherry Ott , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30