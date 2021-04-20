Highway 137 and Pohaiki Road near Malama-Ki Forest Reserve

What Sunday Drives Are Made Of The trees look as if they have plotted a slow attack to take over the road. Vines hang down trying to slyly block my way and hinder my vision. The road isn’t straight nor does it have any defined shoulders or boundaries. The asphalt is laid around each tree trunk making the road look like a frayed ribbon blowing in the wind.



The drive around the Puna region of the Big Island is what Sunday drives are made of; curves, views, and solitude all requiring you to slow down and enjoy each minute ticking away in the day.



Take a drive on the secluded coastal roads (Highway 137 and Pohaiki Road). The views are phenomenal and you will hardly see another person or car. You can pull over, walk out on the rocky coast, and sit taking it all in with no one around.