Hersheypark 100 Hersheypark Dr, Hershey, PA 17033, USA

For the Kid in All of Us Amusement parks are often thought of as places for families with children running ram pet, hopped up on sugar and screaming wildly. But look between the cotton candy fingers and oversized sippy cups: there's a set of DINKs. And another. And another. During a recent trip to Hershey Park, an old fashioned amusement park which has been updated to include thrill rides and classic rides, my DINK (Double Income, No Kids) husband and I were hardly the only childless ones there.



There's a certain comfort that comes with riding the rides of your youth, a throw back to a simpler time. Hershey Park is the perfect place to do that. The giant swings are right next to the giant, brand new floorless roller coaster. The log flume competes for space with an interactive 3D laser tag game. The scrambler lies in the shadow of wooden coaster tracks. Unlike places like Disney World, where ticket prices are continually on the rise, Hershey Park remains an affordable place to visit. There are healthy food options (quarter chicken grilled on an open BBQ) and not-so-healthy (what would a trip to Hershey be without a s'more?).



On your way out of the park, stop at Hershey's Chocolate World, where you'll learn how Hershey's famous chocolate is made. Don't worry: the end of the tour includes a free sample of the sweet stuff.