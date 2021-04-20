Where are you going?
Henri Bendel

712 5th Ave, New York, NY 10019, USA
Website
| +1 212-247-1100
Sun 12pm - 6pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 8pm

Henri Bendel is a small luxury department store located in what was originally three townhouses on Fifth Avenue. The building - which features Lalique windows, a grand circular staircase, high ceilings and marble floors - inspired Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis to petition the city of New York to grant official landmark status in the 1990s.

Founded in 1895 by Henri Bendel, the exclusive store has catered over the years to everyone from society ladies to young trendsetters.

Whether you are in the mood to shop or just browse, Henri Bendel is a delightful riot of color and sparkle. You are greeted by fanciful fashion jewelry; candy-colored handbags; luscious candles; polished hair accessories; and high-end cosmetics, all displayed to perfection. Serious, over-the-top "eye candy". Price points vary to suit almost all budgets.

Wander to the second floor for seasonal accessories (beach wear or winter knits), more jewelry, plus an enormous array of scarves, sunglasses, coffee table books, and more handbags. Lingerie on the third floor.

www.henribendel.com
712 Fifth Avenue (at 56th Street)
By Charissa Fay , AFAR Ambassador

