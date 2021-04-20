Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve
350 East Galleria dr., Henderson, NV 89011, USA
| +1 702-267-4180
Photo courtesy of City of Henderson
Sun - Sat 6am - 2pm
Henderson Bird Viewing PreserveThis 140-acre preserve is home to thousands of migratory waterfowl and numerous resident desert birds. Its nine ponds are connected by a paved three-quarters-of-a-mile-long trail. A modest gift shop here sells information about some of the birds you might see. Birds are present all year round, but winter and spring are the best seasons to catch a glimpse of something spectacular and rare. Among the critters you might witness are northern shovelers, greenwings, cinnamon and blue-winged teals, pintails, and wood ducks. The Preserve also provides habitat for a variety of raptors including peregrine falcons, northern harriers, and Cooper's and sharp-shinned hawks. It’s one of the best bird-viewing spots in the valley.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Water Fowl and Desert Bird Walk
Incredibly, thousands of birds stop along their migratory route right here in Henderson. The Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve is a 140 acre, nine pond pitstop for native desert birds and visiting fowl year round. Visitors are welcome anytime of year to walk one of their many paved paths and can even borrow binoculars. Make sure you bring sunscreen and water though as most times of the year it's warm and the majority of the paths are unshaded.