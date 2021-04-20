Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve 350 East Galleria dr., Henderson, NV 89011, USA

Photo courtesy of City of Henderson More info Sun - Sat 6am - 2pm

Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve This 140-acre preserve is home to thousands of migratory waterfowl and numerous resident desert birds. Its nine ponds are connected by a paved three-quarters-of-a-mile-long trail. A modest gift shop here sells information about some of the birds you might see. Birds are present all year round, but winter and spring are the best seasons to catch a glimpse of something spectacular and rare. Among the critters you might witness are northern shovelers, greenwings, cinnamon and blue-winged teals, pintails, and wood ducks. The Preserve also provides habitat for a variety of raptors including peregrine falcons, northern harriers, and Cooper's and sharp-shinned hawks. It’s one of the best bird-viewing spots in the valley.