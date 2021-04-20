Where are you going?
Heads & Threads Boutique

1254 North Milwaukee Avenue
Website
| +1 773-235-1190
Halloween Wigs at Heads and Threads Chicago Illinois United States

More info

Mon - Fri 10am - 7pm
Sat 10am - 6pm

Halloween Wigs at Heads and Threads

Wanna be a redhead today? Maybe green is more your color… or something in a sensible silver? Long hair, short hair, punk rock styling, Farrah Fawcett flips, a cute bouffant or perhaps a conservative bob, Heads and Threads has got it and you know you want it.

Buy a 50 cent wig cap and try on three wigs just for fun. Buy something or don’t, but I think those false eyelashes just caught your eye and maybe you need a glittery tiara to go with it? I’m just saying…

Start here for your Halloween shopping and base the whole costume around your wig. Why not, right?


By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

