A Ski Chalet Dining Experience in the Heart of NYC

In the winter months Haven Rooftop is transformed into a cozy, glass encased, ski lodge perched above Times Square and is perfect for drinks, s'mores, or a bite to eat before a show.



The cocktail list features new twists on old classics- such as the Haven Mojito with elderflower, as well as assorted hot cocktails, to help ease the effects of a frigid New York evening. They even offer shot skis, if you're trying to kick off a wild night on the town.



In the event you are trying to keep things classy- the Times Square rooftop offers a inspired theater Prix Fixe menu for $45 from 4pm-7pm. Before you venture out in the cold to your Broadway show, choose an appetizer, entree and dessert from their French inspired menu- if you're too full or pressed for time, they will save your dessert for you and you can return afterwards to enjoy it at your leisure.



The Sanctuary Hotel is also currently offering discounts for their guests from now through May 2016 on tickets to Shear Madness, an interactive theater experience, as well as the longest running play in the United States, so out of towners should be sure to take advantage of this deal. The hotel's American cuisine restaurant Tender, also offers a theater menu so you may choose whatever appeals most to your tastebuds or take in a couple shows during your stay and try both!