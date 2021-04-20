Haven Rooftop
132 W 47th St, New York, NY 10036, USA
| +1 212-466-9000
Sun 11:30am - 3pm
Sun - Tue 4pm - 11pm
Wed, Thur 4pm - 11:30pm
Fri, Sat 4pm - 12am
A Haven from the City StreetsWhen you've had enough of the hectic hustle of tourists and traffic in Times Square, seek refuge at Haven, a rooftop lounge located on the top of the Sanctuary Hotel on 47th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues.
The owners of this chic establishment spent a considerable amount of time in Saint-Tropez and have made an effort to make their guests feel like they have been transported there. Chill at the bar, relax under oversize umbrellas at one of their cedar tables, or go all out in an open air cabana, swathed in sheer white drapes while re-fueling with foods from their French inspired menu. You can even get your anti-oxidants while you drink by ordering a Night Sky- one of their signature cocktails made with acai blueberry vodka and fresh lemonade, garnished with a skewer of blueberries. The manager Katerina was wonderful, making sure we had everything we needed and even shaking cocktails herself to help out the busy bartenders.
If you're looking for some excitement after your rooftop recharge, Haven hosts a rotation of DJs, features events such as burlesque shows, and has a VIP area overlooking the main roof that is available to rent out.
With plans to install heating and encase the rooftop, Haven will soon be able to provide the refuge you need before a show, after work, or after hours all year long.
about 5 years ago
A Ski Chalet Dining Experience in the Heart of NYC
In the winter months Haven Rooftop is transformed into a cozy, glass encased, ski lodge perched above Times Square and is perfect for drinks, s'mores, or a bite to eat before a show.
The cocktail list features new twists on old classics- such as the Haven Mojito with elderflower, as well as assorted hot cocktails, to help ease the effects of a frigid New York evening. They even offer shot skis, if you're trying to kick off a wild night on the town.
In the event you are trying to keep things classy- the Times Square rooftop offers a inspired theater Prix Fixe menu for $45 from 4pm-7pm. Before you venture out in the cold to your Broadway show, choose an appetizer, entree and dessert from their French inspired menu- if you're too full or pressed for time, they will save your dessert for you and you can return afterwards to enjoy it at your leisure.
The Sanctuary Hotel is also currently offering discounts for their guests from now through May 2016 on tickets to Shear Madness, an interactive theater experience, as well as the longest running play in the United States, so out of towners should be sure to take advantage of this deal. The hotel's American cuisine restaurant Tender, also offers a theater menu so you may choose whatever appeals most to your tastebuds or take in a couple shows during your stay and try both!
