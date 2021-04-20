Harry P. Leu Gardens

Botanical Brekkie

Leu Gardens is a botanical garden tucked away in downtown Orlando, yet a quiet retreat from the bustle. Visitors can meander under the shade of palms, bamboo, oaks, and elms. Every season showcases different blooming flowers and plants, including bromeliads, orchids, camellias, and roses. The butterfly garden is my favorite. Date Night is on the first Friday of the month, from August through November. Pack a picnic, some wine, and a blanket to enjoy with a movie in the garden. Don't forget the popcorn!