Hamilton Pool Preserve 24300 Hamilton Pool Rd, Dripping Springs, TX 78620, USA

Photo by Janne Kaasalainen/agefotostock﻿ More info Sun - Sat 9am - 5:30pm

Hamilton Pool Preserve The Hamilton Pool, this beautiful collapsed grotto, is a perfect place to go when needing to chill in some cold water. Linger in the pool and enjoy the clouds gliding across the sky and the cooling sight of water trickling down from the trees and limestone roof ledge. It's a short but slightly rugged trail from the parking area down to the Hamilton Pool, and from there you can hike to other lakes. But be advised: The pool is limited to 20 people, and most mornings there's a line of 10 cars waiting to get in before the gates open at 9 a.m. (Call before you head out to be sure that the trail and pool are open, especially after heavy rain.)