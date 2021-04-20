Hamilton Pool Preserve
24300 Hamilton Pool Rd, Dripping Springs, TX 78620, USA
| +1 512-264-2740
Sun - Sat 9am - 5:30pm
Hamilton Pool PreserveThe Hamilton Pool, this beautiful collapsed grotto, is a perfect place to go when needing to chill in some cold water. Linger in the pool and enjoy the clouds gliding across the sky and the cooling sight of water trickling down from the trees and limestone roof ledge. It's a short but slightly rugged trail from the parking area down to the Hamilton Pool, and from there you can hike to other lakes. But be advised: The pool is limited to 20 people, and most mornings there's a line of 10 cars waiting to get in before the gates open at 9 a.m. (Call before you head out to be sure that the trail and pool are open, especially after heavy rain.)
over 5 years ago
A Dip in Hamilton Pool
Escape the Texas heat in Austin’s most magical swimming hole—Hamilton Pool. This enchanting dripping grotto is part of a 232-acre natural preserve located 30 miles west of the city. From the parking lot, it’s an easy 0.25-mile hike down to the water with sturdy shoes. Pack water to stay hydrated and arrive early in the summer to beat the crowds. There are picnic tables in the park in case you want to pack a snack and don’t forgot to bring a camera to document that such a spectacular place exists.
Photo by Dave Wilson.
