Haller Park
Majengo, Mombasa, Kenya
| +254 41 2101000
Mon - Fri 8am - 5pm
Sat 8am - 12pm
Feeding TimeIt's feeding time at Haller Park. Dodging curious blue tongues and long swaying necks becomes a sort of dance in the afternoon heat. Nearby, students erupt with laughter as their classmates try to wipe the giraffe saliva from their hands. Vervet monkeys steal little nibbles of fallen pellets they have scavenged from the ground before scattering into the trees.
In the 1970's, the Bamburi Cement Company performed what sounds like an unlikely and nearly impossible feat - turning what used to be an abandoned quarry into a lush park in the bustling city of Mombasa. During your visit, you'll come across a variety of animals including eland, oryx, hippos, one very large tortoise, and many, many vervets. The quiet moments in this park make you forget you're in the city. That is, until the distant sounds of honking tuk-tuks and motorbikes brings you back to reality.