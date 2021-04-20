Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Halibut Point State Park

Gott Ave, Rockport, MA 01966, USA
Website
| +1 978-546-2997
An old granite quarry makes a dramatic seascape Rockport Massachusetts United States

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 6:30pm

An old granite quarry makes a dramatic seascape

Poised on sheets of 440 million year old granite, the view across the ocean from Halibut Point seems to go on for ever. The quarry itself
is a dramatic site and the surrounding tidal pools and hiking trails a great spot to explore. The Visitors Center {closes after Columbus Day} spotlights the history of this former Cape Ann industry where granite that now lines the streets and buildings of Boston was quarried.
By Alison Abbott , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points