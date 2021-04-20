Halibut Point State Park
Gott Ave, Rockport, MA 01966, USA
| +1 978-546-2997
More info
Sun - Sat 7am - 6:30pm
An old granite quarry makes a dramatic seascapePoised on sheets of 440 million year old granite, the view across the ocean from Halibut Point seems to go on for ever. The quarry itself
is a dramatic site and the surrounding tidal pools and hiking trails a great spot to explore. The Visitors Center {closes after Columbus Day} spotlights the history of this former Cape Ann industry where granite that now lines the streets and buildings of Boston was quarried.