Gravel & Gold
3266 21st St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
| +1 415-552-0112
Photo courtesy of Gravel & Gold
More info
Sun 12pm - 5pm
Mon - Sat 12pm - 7pm
Shop New and Vintage at Gravel & Gold in the MissionStop by Gravel & Gold in the Mission and you’ll find not only vintage goods from around the world, but also handmade and sustainably produced homeware, specialty food products, books, clothing, and jewelry made in and around San Francisco.
Be sure to check out the shop’s made-and-designed-in-house line of clothing and bags, Gravel & Gold Goods; their “Boob Top” is a particular bestseller.
Check their website for in-store events like homebrewing workshops, and stop by every Wednesday to pick up a share for nearby Eatwell Farm’s CSA.
Gravel & Gold is open Monday to Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.