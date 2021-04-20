surreal

the Belgian artist Renee Magritte was one of the leading members of the surrealists. His work is somewhat over exposed and may now seem all too familiar but he offered a completely differnt take on everyday objects that created cognitive dissonance that made the brain work just a bit more sharply. The Magritte Museum is located in the heart of Brussels but this shop window was located in the Grand Place where tourists can pick up various Magritte adorned souvenirs. After the museum, head past the tourist trap restaurants on Rue de Bouchers to Aux Arms des Bruxelles for a wonerful traditional meal. And if you want to overnight in the area try Le Dixseptieme. https://ledixseptieme.be