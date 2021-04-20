Grand Place
1000 Brussels, Belgium
+32 2 513 89 40
More info
A truly Grand Place in BrusselsThe Grand Place in Brussels is the magnificent main square in Brussels. The square is the main tourist attraction in Brussels and is surrounded by numerous cafes and shops. Most of the buildings were constructed in the late 17th century, although market activity in the square dates back to the 12th Century. It's a great place to hang out, grab a coffee or a liege waffle, and people watch.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
A carpet of flowers
If you were in Brussels last weekend, you were lucky because the city had laid down the flower carpet in the main square. This is done every five years and I decided to head up the road to have a look since it had been some time since the last one. It is made from real flowers and with the tropical weather that Belgium is having it wouldn't last more than the 4 days that were allotted for the display. Roll on 2017!
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Flower Carpet
One of the best sites in Belgium!
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
The whole square in color
The flower carpet certainly does brighten up the gray square in Brussels.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
night falls in the most beautiful square in the world
with the clocks having changed last weekend here in belgium, the sun disappeared a bit earlier last night and as it was heading west, the buildings darkened, the sky grew a heavier gray and the old fashioned street lamps began to light the square, filled with tourists, cafes and chocolate shops.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
a day in the life of the city square
It has been called the most beautiful square in the world, but whether you have another favorite or not, the Brussels grand place is worth a visit for many reasons - especially the chocolate shops and cozy cafes.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
empty tables
even when the weather in Belgium shifts from a cool autumn breeze to falling close to the freezing point, the cafe tables my be mostly empty, but there are always hot drinks and meals available indoors, where you can watch the tourists from the comfort of a cozy cafe.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
a non-Christmas tree in Brussels
This year the Brussels City Council decided to give up on their traditional Christmas tree that comes from Norway every year, and decided to make their own. It looks like scaffolding with toilet paper on it that changes colors and makes a lot of noise. A councilman said something to the effect of not wanting to offend anybody by taking the religion out of the holiday with this, um, tree. Yes, Brussels is a nice city but have their share of idiot politicians too!
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Christmas in Brussels
Although not the best Christmas market in the world, Brussels does have a very good one that is spread out outside of the grand place, heading towards the bourse and leading all the way to Place St Catherine. The main square has a rather unorthodox tree this year, but has kept the traditional life sized nativity scene, complete with real sheep.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Flower carpet
Every 2 years, in August, for a weekend, the Grand-Place in Brussels is covered with a carpet of flowers, mainly begonias. I always wanted to see it and last year I got to see it. It was absolutely amazing, looking forward to the one in 2014!!!!
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Brussels' UNESCO-Listed Grand Place
If you could only do one thing in Brussels (and frankly, that would be a tragedy), it would have to be a visit to the Grand Place. Also called the Grote Markt, in Flemish, Grand Place is Brussels’ UNESCO-listed central market square. Standing in its cobbled centre and doing a 360-degree turn to take in all of the stunning architecture is a must. One side of Grand Place is dominated by the Gothic city hall building, with its dramatic spire. Opposite is the darker grey but equally ornate Maison du Roi, or King’s House, now the city museum. The two shorter sides are lined with gold-trimmed Guild Houses. These were the headquarters for Medieval Brussels’ most influential trade guilds: the brewers, the bakers, the sailors and many others. The Grand Place is also the location of many important festivals and events like the Winter Wonders Christmas market, the Flower Carpet, Floralientime, Ommegang and the Belgian Beer Weekend (All of which have individual Highlights here). Things to avoid on Grand Place: Eating and Drinking can be double or triple the price on the square as virtually anywhere else in Brussels. Photograph to your heart’s delight but head elsewhere to refuel. Pickpockets also prey on distracted tourists so know where your belongings are at all times.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
When it rains...
Face it; if you are going to visit Brussels, you're more than likely going to get wet. It rains quite a bit in the whole country, as a matter of fact. Don't let that put you off enjoying yourself though. When it rains in the main square in the evening and the lights are on, it makes for some dramatic photos with the lights and buildings reflecting on the wet cobblestones.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Bella Brussels
No matter how many times I stroll through Brussels' Grand Place, I always have to stop and admire the architecture, and also snap some photos. And I must have walked through that square hundreds of times in my life. For interesting photos when the sky is dark and you don't feel like using a flash (which isn't very good for the background) switch to black and white! And of course stop by the Godiva chocolate shop or beer museum or just one of the cafes for some refreshments.
almost 7 years ago
Grand 'Place
This is the gem of Brussels.........
almost 7 years ago
win this!
these are just some of the famous Belgian chocolates that make it worth your while to visit the Grand Place market square in Brussels. Tucked in a cellar in a corner of the square is t'Kelderke a fabulous "mussels in Brussels" place not to be missed. The chocolate shops line the main square along with cafes where one can sit in the sunshine and imbibe in another Belgian treat Chimay a beer that can be aged for five years in a cellar (but have at least one while you visit!)
almost 7 years ago
surreal
the Belgian artist Renee Magritte was one of the leading members of the surrealists. His work is somewhat over exposed and may now seem all too familiar but he offered a completely differnt take on everyday objects that created cognitive dissonance that made the brain work just a bit more sharply. The Magritte Museum is located in the heart of Brussels but this shop window was located in the Grand Place where tourists can pick up various Magritte adorned souvenirs. After the museum, head past the tourist trap restaurants on Rue de Bouchers to Aux Arms des Bruxelles for a wonerful traditional meal. And if you want to overnight in the area try Le Dixseptieme. https://ledixseptieme.be
almost 7 years ago
autumn afternoon
a chill in the air didn't keep us (nor our five hundred or so 'best friends') from enjoying the outdoor cafes while the sun still shone- no matter how low in the sky. Drink the lambic beers that Belgian monks allegedly perfected and munch on frites.
almost 7 years ago
skip this
as delectable as this display might seem, the photo was taken on the street of tourist restaurants near the Grand Place. Instead head to the pinnacle of Belgian dining at Comme Chez Soi nearby. Still among the best meals we have ever eaten- it is worth the steep "l'addition" to experience the classic fare and impeccable service.
almost 7 years ago
Grote Markt (Grand Place)
Where else can you appreciate architecture like this in a town with a population of only 100,000?