Galerie Royales Saint-Hubert

Galerie du Roi 5, 1000 Brussel, Belgium
Website
| +32 2 545 09 90
Brussels Beautiful Covered Shopping Arcade

The Galeries Royales Saint-Hubert is one of the oldest covered shopping arcades in Europe. This upscale shopping mall is located just opposite the Grand Place and is a beautiful place to window shop.

Inside you will find jewellery, handbags, a hat-maker, a glove shop, restaurants and a variety of Belgium’s best chocolate-makers. Don’t miss the stunning Art Nouveau stained-glass ceiling of the Corné Porte Royal chocolate shop.

The galleries are particularly beautiful at Christmas when the shop fronts are decked out for the season.
By Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert

