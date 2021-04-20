Galerie Royales Saint-Hubert Galerie du Roi 5, 1000 Brussel, Belgium

Brussels Beautiful Covered Shopping Arcade The Galeries Royales Saint-Hubert is one of the oldest covered shopping arcades in Europe. This upscale shopping mall is located just opposite the Grand Place and is a beautiful place to window shop.



Inside you will find jewellery, handbags, a hat-maker, a glove shop, restaurants and a variety of Belgium’s best chocolate-makers. Don’t miss the stunning Art Nouveau stained-glass ceiling of the Corné Porte Royal chocolate shop.



The galleries are particularly beautiful at Christmas when the shop fronts are decked out for the season.

