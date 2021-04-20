Where are you going?
Champigros Mushroom Shop

Rue Sainte-Catherine 36, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
| +32 2 511 74 98
Tue - Sat 8am - 6pm

Wild Mushrooms and Foodie Delights in this Brussels Gourmet Shop

If you’re searching for the best gourmet offerings from Europe’s forests and fields, don’t miss the Champigros shop near Place Saint Catherine, in Brussels. The shop’s name comes from a combination of the French words “champignons grossiste,” or mushroom wholesaler. If you are a friend of the fungus, this is your shop. Step inside to discover the best truffles, morelles, girolles, chanterelles and more.

Even if you aren’t a mushroom fanatic, there are still foodie delights to tempt you. Champigros also sells beautiful fresh produce and delicatessen treats that are easier to pack in your suitcase than a kilo of Cêpes. The shop is fantastic year round but it is particularly wonderful in autumn when the majority of the wild forest mushrooms are in their peak season.
By Alison Cornford-Matheson

