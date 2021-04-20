Arcadi Café

Cheap and Delicious Quiche and Cakes near Grand Place
L’Arcadie is one of the only exceptions to the "don’t eat near Grand Place" rule in Brussels
. Located at the end of the Galleries Saint Hubert covered shopping arcade, this café is always packed with both tourists and Brussels locals. The pasta and meals are good but what locals really come is for is the quiche. They are made fresh daily and the varieties are endless. There are always plenty of options for vegetarians as well. It’s one of the few cheap and healthy(ish) options only steps from Grand Place. Try to save room for the homemade cakes and tarts (or come back for a slice and coffee after you walk around central Brussels.)