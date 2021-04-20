Avenue Louise Louizalaan, Brussel, Belgium

Luxury Shopping on Brussels Avenue Louise Serious fashion shoppers should head to Avenue Louise for all of the top brands in luxury shopping. You’ll find all of the big European brands here but some local Belgian designers as well. In addition to fashion you can also find high-end house wares, jewellery, and cosmetic shops. Don’t miss the little side streets that snake off of Avenue Louise, for more boutiques and some great restaurants and cafés.



Even if your budget doesn’t allow for luxury goods, Avenue Louise is a great place to people watch. Not only will you find the city’s fashionistas here, but you’ll see plenty of elderly Ladies Who Lunch, walking their tiny doggies (or sometimes even pushing them in strollers.) Grab a terrace table at one of the cafés (like La Crèmerie de la Vache) and enjoy a coffee while you watch the world stroll by.