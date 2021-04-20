Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Avenue Louise

Louizalaan, Brussel, Belgium
Luxury Shopping on Brussels Avenue Louise Brussels Belgium

Luxury Shopping on Brussels Avenue Louise

Serious fashion shoppers should head to Avenue Louise for all of the top brands in luxury shopping. You’ll find all of the big European brands here but some local Belgian designers as well. In addition to fashion you can also find high-end house wares, jewellery, and cosmetic shops. Don’t miss the little side streets that snake off of Avenue Louise, for more boutiques and some great restaurants and cafés.

Even if your budget doesn’t allow for luxury goods, Avenue Louise is a great place to people watch. Not only will you find the city’s fashionistas here, but you’ll see plenty of elderly Ladies Who Lunch, walking their tiny doggies (or sometimes even pushing them in strollers.) Grab a terrace table at one of the cafés (like La Crèmerie de la Vache) and enjoy a coffee while you watch the world stroll by.
By Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points