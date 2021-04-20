Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Grasshopper Toys

39 Rue du Marché aux Herbes
Website
| +32 2 511 96 22
Brussels Best Toy Store Brussels Belgium

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 7pm

Brussels Best Toy Store

If you’re looking for gifts for the little ones in your life (or you just want to relive your own childhood) don’t miss the beautiful Grasshopper toy store in central Brussels. This store is a warren of high-end toys for all age levels. Upstairs, you’ll find a room of children’s books (some are in English although the majority are French) and board games. You’ll also find wooden toys, puppets and stuffed animals of all shapes and sizes. The owners travel around the world to find their 7000 products and you can find some truly original toys here. The Grasshopper is open every day of the year except Christmas and New Years.
By Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points