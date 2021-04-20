Grasshopper Toys

Brussels Best Toy Store
If you’re looking for gifts for the little ones in your life (or you just want to relive your own childhood) don’t miss the beautiful Grasshopper toy store in central Brussels
. This store is a warren of high-end toys for all age levels. Upstairs, you’ll find a room of children’s books (some are in English although the majority are French) and board games. You’ll also find wooden toys, puppets and stuffed animals of all shapes and sizes. The owners travel around the world to find their 7000 products and you can find some truly original toys here. The Grasshopper is open every day of the year except Christmas and New Years.