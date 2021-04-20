Where are you going?
Art & History Museum

10 Parc du Cinquantenaire, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
Website
| +32 2 741 73 31
Sat, Sun 10am - 5pm
Tue - Fri 9:30am - 5pm

A Hidden Gem Museum in Parc Cinquantenaire

The Art & history Museum (formerly the Cinquantenaire Museum), located right beside Brussels’ iconic triumphal arch, is one of the best hidden-gem museums of the city. This museum of civilizations is part of the Royal Museums of Art and History. Permanent collections include archaeological artefacts and everyday items from Egypt to South-East Asia, and everywhere in between. Highlights include Egyptian sarcophagi, a mosaic floor from Apamea and one of the famous statues from Easter Island. There is also an impressive collection of Art Deco and Art nouveau items from right here in Belgium.
By Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert

