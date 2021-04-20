Where are you going?
Gran Caffè Quadri

Piazza San Marco, 121, 30124 Venezia VE, Italy
Website
| +39 041 522 2105
Sun - Sat 9am - 12am

Gran Caffe Quadri

Dating back to 1632, this opulent café opens right onto St Mark's Square and is a perfect location for people watching, drinks (from espresso to martinis) and a delightful bar menu if you can snag one of the outside tables on the square. The first-floor dining room is an option if you want more of a proper haute Italian meal. Here Chef Massimiliano delights with creative inventions burrata-filled ravioli in a delicate broth of clams, cuttlefish and baby prawns. Also don't skip dessert, as his 'uovo sospeso' concoction, which is comprised of an apricot and white chocolate purée that resembles a poached egg but tastes nothing like one, is famous. If dining inside, try for one of the two tables with piazza views. They also do excellent martinis and other cocktails and have varied wine list.
By Becca Blond , AFAR Local Expert
