Gran Caffè Quadri

Gran Caffe Quadri
Dating back to 1632, this opulent café opens right onto St Mark's Square and is a perfect location for people watching, drinks (from espresso to martinis) and a delightful bar menu if you can snag one of the outside tables on the square. The first-floor dining room is an option if you want more of a proper haute Italian meal. Here Chef Massimiliano delights with creative inventions burrata-filled ravioli in a delicate broth of clams, cuttlefish and baby prawns. Also don't skip dessert, as his 'uovo sospeso' concoction, which is comprised of an apricot and white chocolate purée that resembles a poached egg but tastes nothing like one, is famous. If dining inside, try for one of the two tables with piazza views. They also do excellent martinis and other cocktails and have varied wine list.