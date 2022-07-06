Venice Gondolas

The traditional black gondola might be somewhat sinister-looking—Byron called it “a coffin clapped in a canoe"—but it is an iconic and unmissable Venice experience. Ask to glide over backwater areas rather than on the Grand Canal, and if you absolutely must do the kissing thing under the Bridge of Sighs, go have a drink in the bar at the Hotel Danieli afterward. Note: Your gondolier isn’t required to sing, but advance groups can request a vocal performance from Venice’s most famous type of cab driver.