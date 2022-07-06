Venice Gondolas

Ponte della Libertà
c5b0762dd8fc69e4c6fedf25f50ac9c9.jpg

Gondola in Venice, Italy

Stuart Pearce / age fotostock

8e968c5c068d43b1c4c5c74f4eca1fa1.jpg

Gondola and gondolier, Palaces facades,boats and vaporetto, Canal Grande, Venice, Venetia, Italy.

Guy Thouvenin/© Guy Thouvenin

c5b0762dd8fc69e4c6fedf25f50ac9c9.jpg
8e968c5c068d43b1c4c5c74f4eca1fa1.jpg

The traditional black gondola might be somewhat sinister-looking—Byron called it “a coffin clapped in a canoe"—but it is an iconic and unmissable Venice experience. Ask to glide over backwater areas rather than on the Grand Canal, and if you absolutely must do the kissing thing under the Bridge of Sighs, go have a drink in the bar at the Hotel Danieli afterward. Note: Your gondolier isn’t required to sing, but advance groups can request a vocal performance from Venice’s most famous type of cab driver.

By Gretchen Kelly

