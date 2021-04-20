Dal Nono Colussi
Calle Lunga S. Barnaba, 2867A, 30123 Venezia VE, Italy
| +39 041 523 1871
Wed - Sun 9am - 1pm, 3:30pm - 7pm
Venice's Best Baked Goods“This is easily recognized as the best bakery in Venice. I’ve been coming here since I was a child. Nono Colussi is very old now, so the bakery is mostly run by his daughter, who is also of a certain age. They don’t make very many things but what they do make, they make perfectly. The focaccia Veneziana is fantastic, and they do this wonderful panettone at Christmastime. Whenever I go here with my son, they give him a dove-shaped meringue—just like they gave me when I was a child. It’s sweet.” —Skye McAlpine, cookbook author and Venice native.
