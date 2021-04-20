Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Pasticceria alla Bragora

Calle Seconda de la Fava, 3604, 30122 Venezia VE, Italy
+39 041 522 7579
Venice's Best Breakfast Venice Italy

Venice's Best Breakfast

“I call this the Orange Café because there are orange banquettes inside. It’s not particularly stylish but it’s a super-friendly, family-run business. The smell inside is wonderful because they bake everything fresh each morning—different kinds of brioche, like wholemeal brioche with marmalade in the middle and traditional brioche with jam or custard, plus lovely almond paste croissants and apple pastries.” —Skye McAlpine, cookbook author and Venice native.

Read about more of McAlpine's Venice favorites here.
By AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points