Pasticceria alla Bragora
Calle Seconda de la Fava, 3604, 30122 Venezia VE, Italy
+39 041 522 7579
Photo Alice Mulhearn
Venice's Best Breakfast“I call this the Orange Café because there are orange banquettes inside. It’s not particularly stylish but it’s a super-friendly, family-run business. The smell inside is wonderful because they bake everything fresh each morning—different kinds of brioche, like wholemeal brioche with marmalade in the middle and traditional brioche with jam or custard, plus lovely almond paste croissants and apple pastries.” —Skye McAlpine, cookbook author and Venice native.
