Gramps Bar

176 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127, USA
| +1 305-699-2669
Gramps: Beer. Cocktails. Air Conditioning

Sun - Wed 11am - 1am
Thur - Sat 11am - 3am

Gramps: Beer. Cocktails. Air Conditioning

When you live in Miami, you crave more than the glittery neon of South Beach. In Wynwood, the areas most up-and-coming hub for art and nightlife, Gramps appears like a grungy truck stop on the orange dive exterior. Inside, the bar includes live music, stand-up comedy and games. The bar serves creative speciality cocktails with flavorful, fresh ingredients.

Outside, there's an expansive patio with graffiti, art, picnic tables and live sports broadcasts projected on the buildings exterior.

The vibe here is totally relaxed and vibrant. The crowd consists of hipsters, artists and fashionable hippies.
By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points