Golden Unicorn Restaurant
18 E Broadway, New York, NY 10002, USA
| +1 212-941-0911
Sun - Sat 11am - 9:30pm
Dim Sum at Golden UnicornOn weekends this place is dim sum heaven. I’m not talking about the “trendy” dim sum places that look pretty, but drill a hole in your pocket. Golden Unicorn is a family establishment! Go there on any given weekend and what you will find are people that are not only Chinese, but go there regularly for a taste of home. Ladies in uniform drive by carts full of fresh food. As someone who does not speak the language you have 2 options.
1. Go with someone that speaks Chinese. Mandarin or Cantonese, no matter. They will have basic knowledge of the different dim sum options.
2. Set yourself free and just take things off the cart that look good to you. You can figure out most things on your own, and isn’t that more fun anyway?
Don’t you dare pick up the menu they have for regular entrees. The best experience will be with the dim sum selections ONLY.
I always get the very tender tripe, steamed shrimp dumplings, the fabulous ribs, and my newly found addiction…the green balls. These are like fried mochi that have black sesame inside. The burst of flavor in my mouth gave me a smile. I liked them so much that my friend Jason decided I should take a few for the road back to DC. In any case, the green balls have me thinking about when I can go back to NYC. It’s all about the green balls right now.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Hong Kong Realness
Golden Unicorn in New York City's Chinatown has been my dim sum spot of choice for the last four years. The authenticity of the dishes and overall experience can be had no where else in the city. The tripe pictured above is something I order frequently. Friends don't seem to share my enthusiasm for it, but if you are adventurous I can honestly tell you that it's enough to make you want to return to this establishment.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Lau Sa Bao at Golden Unicorn
This special and very sought after piece of heaven is called Lau Sa Bao.
The name means “Flowing sand buns”. The inside is made with salted egg yolks, butter, and a lot of sugar. There are some variations with similar names, but I have only ever had the version found at Golden Unicorn. This has been the highlight of my past few visits to the busy and fun restaurant.
