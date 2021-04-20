Golden Unicorn Restaurant 18 E Broadway, New York, NY 10002, USA

Photo by Ruddy Harootian More info Sun - Sat 11am - 9:30pm

Dim Sum at Golden Unicorn On weekends this place is dim sum heaven. I’m not talking about the “trendy” dim sum places that look pretty, but drill a hole in your pocket. Golden Unicorn is a family establishment! Go there on any given weekend and what you will find are people that are not only Chinese, but go there regularly for a taste of home. Ladies in uniform drive by carts full of fresh food. As someone who does not speak the language you have 2 options.



1. Go with someone that speaks Chinese. Mandarin or Cantonese, no matter. They will have basic knowledge of the different dim sum options.



2. Set yourself free and just take things off the cart that look good to you. You can figure out most things on your own, and isn’t that more fun anyway?



Don’t you dare pick up the menu they have for regular entrees. The best experience will be with the dim sum selections ONLY.



I always get the very tender tripe, steamed shrimp dumplings, the fabulous ribs, and my newly found addiction…the green balls. These are like fried mochi that have black sesame inside. The burst of flavor in my mouth gave me a smile. I liked them so much that my friend Jason decided I should take a few for the road back to DC. In any case, the green balls have me thinking about when I can go back to NYC. It’s all about the green balls right now.



