Ginza Sushi & Izakaya
5425 N Kolb Rd #115, Tucson, AZ 85750, USA
| +1 520-529-8877
Tue - Sun 4pm - 7:30pm
Izakaya in the Desert! Sashimi and Flan UniteA little over a mile from where the deer roam in the saguaro-studded foothills of the Santa Catalina Mountains, sit down for some izakaya-style dining. Japanese "tapas" might not be a completely accurate description for this genre of shareable plates, but you get the idea.
Ginza is family-owned, and a nice surprise in this corner of the desert. After an evening hike in Sabino Canyon, sit down for your choice of izakaya-plates or fresh sashimi—Tucson is only a six-hour drive from the Pacific, and a four-hour drive from the Sea of Cortez. And if you've never had a bowl of 'real' ramen (just say 'no' to maruchan), you're in for a revelation of toothsome noodles in porky broth.
A few of my favorites are the sautéed shrimp with mild green chilies, the gyoza, and (for a main course) the bibimpbap-chirashi bowl. Over sushi-rice, you're served a generous sampling of fresh sashimi, tamagoyaki (slightly sweet rolled omelet), sprouts, and seaweed, with a quail egg as a garnish. Korean-inspired spicy/sweet 'bibim' sauce tops it off.
Chef-owner Jun Arai's wife, Diana, is from Mexico, which explains the homemade flan on the menu.
Take a hike, then take a seat. After the cactus, kampai!