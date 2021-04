Ginza Sushi & Izakaya

Izakaya in the Desert! Sashimi and Flan Unite

A little over a mile from where the deer roam in the saguaro-studded foothills of the Santa Catalina Mountains, sit down for some izakaya-style dining. Japanese "tapas" might not be a completely accurate description for this genre of shareable plates, but you get the idea.Ginza is family-owned, and a nice surprise in this corner of the desert. After an evening hike in Sabino Canyon, sit down for your choice of izakaya-plates or fresh sashimi—Tucson is only a six-hour drive from the Pacific, and a four-hour drive from the Sea of Cortez. And if you've never had a bowl of 'real' ramen (just say 'no' to maruchan), you're in for a revelation of toothsome noodles in porky broth.A few of my favorites are the sautéed shrimp with mild green chilies, the gyoza, and (for a main course) the bibimpbap-chirashi bowl. Over sushi-rice, you're served a generous sampling of fresh sashimi, tamagoyaki (slightly sweet rolled omelet), sprouts, and seaweed, with a quail egg as a garnish. Korean-inspired spicy/sweet 'bibim' sauce tops it off.Chef-owner Jun Arai's wife, Diana, is from Mexico , which explains the homemade flan on the menu.Take a hike, then take a seat. After the cactus, kampai!