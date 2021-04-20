Where are you going?
Ginnie Springs

7300 Ginnie Springs Road, High Springs, FL 32643, USA
Website
| +1 386-454-7188
Florida's Natural Waterpark

Every year for Mother's Day, my family and a huge group of friends descend on Ginnie Springs in N. Central Florida for a weekend of camping, tubing and BBQing.

Ginnie Springs is one of Florida's best kept secrets, a privately owned park encompassing 7 natural springs and some of the clearest water in the world. At 72-degrees year round, the springs are great for visiting any time of year, and the visibility and extensive underwater cave system make Ginnie one of the best dive sites in Florida. The springs feed into the Santa Fe River, which is usually crystal clear and perfect for tubing, snorkeling, diving and fishing. It's one of the best spots in Florida for good old-fashioned, natural fun.
By Angie Orth

Angie Orth
almost 7 years ago

Florida's Underwater World

Florida's best inland diving can be found at Ginnie Springs, a 72-degree, crystal clear spring in north central Florida. Under the surface you'll find a blue-green underwater world of caves, bubbling springs, freshwater fish and cypress trees and vegetation.

And Ginnie Springs is not just for divers - the snorkeling in the 7 springs and in the Sante Fe River is fantastic. Visibility is almost always wonderful - except if it's been raining very hard.

Other activities at Ginnie Springs include river tubing, camping and frolicking. The park is one of Florida's most valuable sites and definitely is a must-see!

