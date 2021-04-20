Ginnie Springs 7300 Ginnie Springs Road, High Springs, FL 32643, USA

Florida's Natural Waterpark Every year for Mother's Day, my family and a huge group of friends descend on Ginnie Springs in N. Central Florida for a weekend of camping, tubing and BBQing.



Ginnie Springs is one of Florida's best kept secrets, a privately owned park encompassing 7 natural springs and some of the clearest water in the world. At 72-degrees year round, the springs are great for visiting any time of year, and the visibility and extensive underwater cave system make Ginnie one of the best dive sites in Florida. The springs feed into the Santa Fe River, which is usually crystal clear and perfect for tubing, snorkeling, diving and fishing. It's one of the best spots in Florida for good old-fashioned, natural fun.

