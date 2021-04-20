Gift Box 400 Beach Dr NE #169, St. Petersburg, FL 33701, USA

A Gift Shop Inspired by the Colors and Light of Florida Whether you are looking for the perfect birthday gift, something new to perk up your mantle, or a souvenir from St. Pete to take home to the family, the Gift Box will have something that fits the bill.



The Gift Box is definitely not one of those run-of-the-mill, cookie-cutter gift shops. It's filled with an eclectic mix of gifts, souvenirs, jewelry, holiday decorations, cards, candles, and children's books and toys—all of which are inspired by the light and colors of Florida.



The Gift Box encourages local artists. For example, they have a regular stock of postcards with scenes from around St. Petersburg created by my friend, photographer Rob Neff.



It is a favorite place of mine to shop for holiday stocking stuffers, imaginative books and toys for my nieces and nephews, and the occasional jewelry treat for me. There is always something new at the Gift Box and I never leave without something special in a gift bag.