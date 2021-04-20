Gas Works Park
2101 N Northlake Way, Seattle, WA 98103, USA
| +1 206-684-4075
More info
Sun - Sat 6am - 8pm
History, Graffiti & Seattle SkylineGas Works Park should be one of the places to stop and explore if you go to Seattle. It offers an amazing view of the city, which looks just as good at night as it does during the day so whenever you choose to go will be perfect. Gasworks Park was the site for the manufacturing of gas from coal back in the early to mid 1900s. But later in 1975, the city opened the park to the public. Check out the graffiti on the machinery, visit the sundial on the top of the hill, or sit down and look out across the Lake Union. It’s also a great spot for photography so bring your camera as well!
*the picture shows the view from Gas Works Park.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Calm Waters in Seattle Harbour
Head over to the Marina by Gas Works Park, and wander down the trails by the water. I stumbled upon these houseboats and fell in love with the bright colors under the gloomy Seattle sky.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
A First Day of Summer
A parting of the clouds in Seattle brings all sorts of folks out to play.
Scores of people came out on one of the first clear days of summer for picnics, bike rides, snapping photos, watching the sunset, or flying a shimmering kite to catch the sun's very last light of the day.
Scores of people came out on one of the first clear days of summer for picnics, bike rides, snapping photos, watching the sunset, or flying a shimmering kite to catch the sun's very last light of the day.
almost 7 years ago
4th of July in Seattle
My first Seattle fireworks celebration was as Gas Works Park on Lake Union. It is extremely crowded. Even though I was advised to get there early, we arrived about 1.5 hours before the show. Music played in the background as the fireworks were launched from the lake.
I learned fast that many bars and restaurants are closed for the 4th of July, so plan a picnic or BBQ before heading out.
I learned fast that many bars and restaurants are closed for the 4th of July, so plan a picnic or BBQ before heading out.