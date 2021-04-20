Gas Works Park 2101 N Northlake Way, Seattle, WA 98103, USA

More info Sun - Sat 6am - 8pm

History, Graffiti & Seattle Skyline Gas Works Park should be one of the places to stop and explore if you go to Seattle. It offers an amazing view of the city, which looks just as good at night as it does during the day so whenever you choose to go will be perfect. Gasworks Park was the site for the manufacturing of gas from coal back in the early to mid 1900s. But later in 1975, the city opened the park to the public. Check out the graffiti on the machinery, visit the sundial on the top of the hill, or sit down and look out across the Lake Union. It’s also a great spot for photography so bring your camera as well!

*the picture shows the view from Gas Works Park.