Garden of Gods

1805 N 30th St, Colorado Springs, CO 80904, USA
Website
| +1 719-634-6666
Balanced Rock Colorado Springs Colorado United States

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

Balanced Rock

This rock formation is part of the Garden of the Gods and one of the main attractions. Very easy to get to you will know in advance you are there based on the parked cars and the number of people waiting to take their turn sitting under it. It's a very interesting sight for sure.
Do not pass the Garden of the Gods if you are ever in Colorado Springs. It's one of the many free attractions here.
The tourist center looks new and the restaurant offers great views over the gardens as well interesting meals like spicy elk sausages and bison burgers.
By Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
