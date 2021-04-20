Harbour Nights in Bermuda

Harbour Nights is a family-friendly event held on Wednesday nights in May through September. The event takes place in Hamilton, on Front Street, and features local artisans, food vendors, and live music and entertainment such as traditional Gombey dance troupes and the Bermuda Regiment Band. A mixture of Bermuda’s African, Native American, and British Colonial heritage, Gombey dance is performed by dancers wearing colorful and elaborately decorated costumes. This energetic crew draws a crowd wherever they go. Grab a bite and stroll through the streets as the peaceful water in Hamilton Harbour slowly becomes a reflective pool of twinkling stars and flickering boat lights. Since Front Street is closed to traffic, it is a great time to get a vehicle-free photo by the always popular Birdcage traffic regulation station. Many of the stores in town are open later than normal, and sometimes Gosling’s offers free rum samples.