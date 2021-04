The Las Vegas Strip now has a host of buskers of its very own, but the best quirky people watching is still found downtown, especially on the Fremont Street Experience. This pedestrian mall is alive with activity from street performers, musicians, artists, buskers and assorted people dressed up in costumes, not to mention the average tourist, who can often be found wearing and doing some mighty weird stuff. Take your time to wander along and enjoy the goofy things you might see as you go on your way.