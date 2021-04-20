Fremont Street Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV, USA

Rock 'n' Roll Fremont Yeah Baby! The Strip might get all the attention, but if you want the real Vegas the only place to go is Fremont St. With its enclosed light show of a ceiling, freak show of people watching, and rock 'n' roll show of live entertainers you could be there for hours. Of course, it has casino or two should you want to make a wager, but my bet is that you'll be fully occupied just taking it all in.