Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum
4079 Albany Post Rd, Hyde Park, NY 12538, USA
| +1 845-486-7770
Sun - Sat 9am - 6pm
Coach House and StableThe stable and coach house is often and least talked about during guided tours at Hyde Park. Hyde Park is home to the 32nd President of the United States, Franklin D. Roosevelt. The historic Hyde Park is just less than 2 hours away from New York City.
Step into Springwood, the actual birth home and residence of Franklin while serving his 4-terms as president, beginning during the Great Depression up until World War II.
History lovers will delight in this once-in-a-lifetime experience. Step back in time at the Presidential Library and Museum, and fully immerse oneself in one of the pivotal moments of world history-- The Great Depression and World War II.
Featured here is the stable, which is the least talked about part of the Roosevelt estate. While on the tour, I wandered off into the stable and stumbled upon collections of saddles encased in a glass-covered cabinet. The collections were from Franklin's father, James, whose love for horses and the outdoors are evident in the way the photos of the father, young Franklin and the various photos of horses are displayed on the walls of the stable.
AFAR Local Expert
about 5 years ago
America's First Presidential Library
Under President Franklin Roosevelt's direction and design, he established the first U.S. presidential library and museum in 1941 to display his and Eleanor's personal papers and treasures. The austere Dutch Colonial-style building houses an extraordinary collection. Over 17 million pages of documents, 150,000 photographs, sound recordings, and films, and 34,000 items chronicle the lives and highlights of the 32nd President and the "First Lady of the World," notably FDR's battle with polio, the Great Depression, the New Deal, and World War II. Documents like his first inaugural speech ("The only thing we have to fear is fear itself"), and declaration of war ("A date which will live in infamy") can be seen as well as his Oval Office desk, and his specially-designed Ford Phaeton. After a recent restoration, new permanent exhibits, interactives, immersive multi-media presentations, and rare artifacts have enhanced the overall experience.