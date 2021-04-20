Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum

America's First Presidential Library

Under President Franklin Roosevelt's direction and design, he established the first U.S. presidential library and museum in 1941 to display his and Eleanor's personal papers and treasures. The austere Dutch Colonial-style building houses an extraordinary collection. Over 17 million pages of documents, 150,000 photographs, sound recordings, and films, and 34,000 items chronicle the lives and highlights of the 32nd President and the "First Lady of the World," notably FDR's battle with polio, the Great Depression, the New Deal, and World War II. Documents like his first inaugural speech ("The only thing we have to fear is fear itself"), and declaration of war ("A date which will live in infamy") can be seen as well as his Oval Office desk, and his specially-designed Ford Phaeton. After a recent restoration, new permanent exhibits, interactives, immersive multi-media presentations, and rare artifacts have enhanced the overall experience.