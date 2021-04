Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum

Coach House and Stable

The stable and coach house is often and least talked about during guided tours at Hyde Park. Hyde Park is home to the 32nd President of the United States, Franklin D. Roosevelt. The historic Hyde Park is just less than 2 hours away from New York City Step into Springwood, the actual birth home and residence of Franklin while serving his 4-terms as president, beginning during the Great Depression up until World War II.History lovers will delight in this once-in-a-lifetime experience. Step back in time at the Presidential Library and Museum, and fully immerse oneself in one of the pivotal moments of world history-- The Great Depression and World War II.Featured here is the stable, which is the least talked about part of the Roosevelt estate. While on the tour, I wandered off into the stable and stumbled upon collections of saddles encased in a glass-covered cabinet. The collections were from Franklin's father, James, whose love for horses and the outdoors are evident in the way the photos of the father, young Franklin and the various photos of horses are displayed on the walls of the stable.