Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Four Seasons Hotel Denver

1111 14th St, Denver, CO 80202, USA
Website
| +1 303-389-3000
Four Seasons Hotel Denver Colorado United States
Four Seasons Hotel Denver Colorado United States
Four Seasons Hotel Denver Colorado United States
Four Seasons Hotel Denver Colorado United States
Where to Stay in Denver Colorado United States
Four Seasons Hotel Denver Colorado United States
Four Seasons Hotel Denver Colorado United States
Four Seasons Hotel Denver Colorado United States
Four Seasons Hotel Denver Colorado United States
Where to Stay in Denver Colorado United States

More info

Check Availability >

Four Seasons Hotel Denver

Vacationing families and travelers looking to mix a little pleasure with their business will find plenty to love at the Four Seasons, which occupies 24 floors of a 45-story skyscraper downtown. First, there’s the location—across the street from the performing arts complex, a few blocks from the convention center, and next to the restaurants and shops around historic Larimer Square. But there’s more than enough to keep you on-property: Adjust to the altitude with a gemstone massage and deep-tissue treatment using local evergreen oils at the spa; practice laps in the heated saltwater pool; dine on meat sourced from Colorado ranches and grilled in a pecan-wood oven at EDGE steakhouse; or simply cozy up in a leather armchair by the double-sided fireplace in the lobby. Spacious guest rooms are decorated in tasteful neutrals with stone accent walls and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the city skyline or nearby mountains; bathrooms have separate soaking tubs and in-mirror TV screens, and the hotel can provide humidifiers and air ionizers to combat Denver’s dry air. Kids can expect their own tailored amenities, from child-sized bathrobes to in-room tents.
By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Serena Renner
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Where to Stay in Denver

The Four Seasons Denver fits its setting. Slate walls inside and blue spruce and aspen trees planted on the rooftop reflect the local landscape. Most of the works in the 1,200-piece art collection were created by Colorado artists. From $295. 1111 14th St., (303) 389-3000. This appeared in the October 2012 issue.

More From AFAR

Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
Europe Unveils Plans to Open to Vaccinated Americans
Europe Unveils Plans to Open to Vaccinated Americans