Dallas' Premier Designer Boutique

If you can't afford a stitch of clothing at this bastion of elegant fashion, it's worth a trip just to luxuriate in its fabulousness. Stocked with the wares of the world's top designers, Forty Five Ten quickly put its name on the map with its selection of men's and women's apparel, home decor items and its service. Enjoy lunch at the famed 'T Room' and soak in the vibrant atmosphere.