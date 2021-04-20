Forty Five Ten
Forty Five TenWhile Dallas has never lacked for luxury shopping options—throw a Jimmy Choo stiletto and you’ll hit a designer boutique or upscale department store here—4510’s concept-store format, featuring a well-curated selection of fashion and design pieces from big, emerging, and independent designers, made waves when it first opened in 2000. Since then, the brand has grown to include other outposts in Texas and California, as well as this 37,000-square-foot, four-story flagship in downtown. (The original McKinney Avenue location has been transformed into a home-focused store, and there’s another location in Highland Park Village, too.) Topped by a chic restaurant and filled throughout with artwork, the store continues to feature women’s and men’s fashions, home decor and furnishings, jewelry, and beauty products by labels known for creativity and craftsmanship. The lineup varies, but you can be sure the selection will be thoughtful and fun, and that many of the pieces will be one-of-a-kind or newly available to retail—ensuring that you’ll leave with something special.
Dallas' Premier Designer Boutique
If you can't afford a stitch of clothing at this bastion of elegant fashion, it's worth a trip just to luxuriate in its fabulousness. Stocked with the wares of the world's top designers, Forty Five Ten quickly put its name on the map with its selection of men's and women's apparel, home decor items and its service. Enjoy lunch at the famed 'T Room' and soak in the vibrant atmosphere.